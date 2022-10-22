4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $444,950

Complete Brand-New Luxury Townhomes! This place is seriously gorgeous! The home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. High-end finishes throughout and completely energy efficient is this all-electric home. The oversized primary suite offers coffered ceiling, dual sinks, walk-in tile shower and walk-in closet. The large living room with electric fireplace, coffered ceilings, is open to the dining and kitchen areas with a private covered deck. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, huge kitchen island and LVP flooring. Carrara Quartz countertops throughout home. Main and basement bath have tile surround tubs. Basement has large family room, rec room with bonus area with wet bar with LVP flooring and 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Home offers an insulated/drywalled 2-stall attached garage and plenty of storage. Exterior is James Hardie siding and stone. This home has all the upgrades you want!