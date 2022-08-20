Modern, new construction in the heart of the city! Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3 car garage with over 2300 square feet of finished space. Garages are fully finished. Easy access to the bike trails. Basements are finished! Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $444,900
