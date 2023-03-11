This 4 bed, 3 bath townhome is the one you've been waiting for! Located in the Woodlands, just south of 70th and Yankee Hill, you'll find many upgraded features in this home. Walk in to a grand entrance with coffered 9ft ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace as the focal point paired with cabinets and shelving. Dark hardwood floors flow throughout into the kitchen and dining. Every countertop in this home even the laundry area is a gorgeous granite. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, guest bath and the primary bathroom has an aesthetically pleasing walk in tiled shower and large closet. The basement has a great entertainment room and 2 more bedrooms and bath. This home sits on a spacious corner lot and the fenced backyard is ready for your summer garden and grilling parties. An added bonus to this home is the heated third stall garage. No corners were cut on this one! *Inquire about snow removal/lawn care.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $444,900
