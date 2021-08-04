Lance Zechmann, M: 402-750-3086, Lance.Zechmann@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - You don't want to miss this beautiful 1.5 story home in northeast Lincoln. Don't want to worry about backdoor neighbors? Want plenty of space to entertain your guests? Maybe you just want a lot of extra basement space for the kids to run around. Either way, this home is for you! With over 4,000 sq/ft of living space you'll be hard pressed to run out of space anytime soon in this home. The large number of windows on the main floor allow for sunlight to be coming into the home at all hours of the day and make the already large space feel even bigger. Schedule your showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An unvaccinated woman in her 20s, who was hospitalized, died from the virus, according to a Friday news release from the department.
Former employees describe being berated by Raymond winery operator; guests document yelling and threats
- Updated
Dispatch records and comments from former employees indicate the disputes involving the WindCrest Winery's operator date back for several weeks.
- Updated
The investigation is in its early stages, but Lincoln Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver said there is no threat to the public. The suspect or suspects, however, remain at large.
- Updated
All-time Nebraska great Ahman Green, who retired from the NFL in 2009, coaches e-Sports at Lakeland University. But he feels a tug to coach football, and would come home to do it, he says.
- Updated
Police say a 19-year-old Lincoln man was shot in the face and an 18-year-old was shot in the leg and hip Monday night near Edgewood Cinema in southeast Lincoln.
- Updated
A century ago, William Van Dorn's estate put one condition on its donation of 9 acres for a new city park. The city of Lincoln is finally complying with that request.
- Updated
June 15 was the first day Division I volleyball coaches could talk to Class of 2023 prospects. The Huskers called Harper Murray at 12 a.m.
- Updated
Brian Rosenthal, 49, was arrested in Lancaster County on Wednesday and taken to the Nemaha County Jail in Auburn, according to court filings.
- Updated
It will be the second location in Nebraska for the burger chain that's owned by Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Paul, who's a chef.
- Updated
Aedan Strauss, then a 17-year-old Lincoln East student, was life-flighted to a hospital in Kearney on Dec. 7, 2019, after the fall during a performance at North Platte High School.