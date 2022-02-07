 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $439,900

Welcome to this stunning ranch style home located in the wonderful "Woodlands at Yankee Hill" neighborhood. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom's with a very nice floorplan. The moment you step inside you will find 10' ceilings in the great room, hardwood flooring, and a cozy fireplace with stacked stone from floor to ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops and granite countertops in all the bathrooms as well! The master bath features a walk-in closet, as well as a tiled walk-in shower. The basement is generously sized and features an additional bedroom and bathroom, large rec room and lot's of storage! You don't want to miss your opportunity to see this lovely home. Call for your showing today!

