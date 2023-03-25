Check out this amazing townhome in south Lincoln! Located in the Woodlands, this 4 bed, 3 bath, 2017 built townhome has many upgraded features hard to find in the newer homes in the area, one being the 3 stall garage with a heated single stall! Walk in to a grand entrance with coffered 9ft ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace paired with cabinets and shelving. Hardwood floors flow through the kitchen and dining and every countertop in this home is a gorgeous granite. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, guest bath and the primary bedroom has a private bath with double sink vanity with an aesthetically pleasing walk in tiled shower and large closet. Main floor laundry and a drop zone can be found coming in from the garage. The basement has a great entertainment room and 2 more bedrooms and bath. This home sits on a spacious corner lot and the fenced backyard is ready for your summer garden and grilling parties. No corners were cut on this one, schedule your showing today!