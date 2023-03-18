Now complete! This four bedroom, three bathroom home is located in the Southwest Village Heights, one of south Lincoln's fastest growing neighborhoods. This redesigned Ava Nicole plan blends functional living space and a modern design in this unique California split bedroom plan. The kitchen offers a pantry and a large center island with seating for four. Large windows in the great room as well as access to the covered patio creates an inviting entertaining space. The primary suite flows seamlessly off of the great room into a generous sized retreat. The primary bath area offers lots of natural light and a walk-in tile shower. The main level of this home is rounded out with 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. The lower level of this home includes a finished rec room, 4th bedroom and a 3rd bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $435,900
