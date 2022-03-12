This home is available to purchase NOW. This four bedroom, three bath, 1650 sq ft home will wow you with a graceful front porch, green space, three car garage, cement board siding and high end windows and doors. Inside you will find granite and quartz counters, stainless appliances, Luxury vinyl plank floors, and brilliant light pouring in from oversize designer windows. Three large bedrooms are upstairs along with Laundry and hall bath and master baths. Roose Haven is an engaging community of 6 total homes that share a common private drive, near Antelope Creek and is situated on the Billy Wolff bike trail. With easy access to both Holmes Lake rec. area and beyond, Roose Haven is conveniently located near 56th and Van Dorn, close to local shopping. Plenty of private parking, green space and high curb appeal homes at Roose Haven. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $435,900
