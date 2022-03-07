 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $429,500

Melanie Dawkins, M: 402-730-1157, Melaniedawkins@kw.com, https://www.kwelite.com - Nestled on a quiet cul de sac in the Rolling Hills neighborhood, you'll love this renovated walkout ranch. The open concept main floor allows light to flow throughout from the floor to ceiling windows. This stunning kitchen will impress! From the six burner gas stove, natural stone countertops, massive island, to the commanding range hood.Updated modern details are found throughout this beautiful home, with conveniences like a main floor laundry and easy to start gas fireplace.There are two bedrooms on the main floor, plus two others and a private office on the lower level! Common area maintenance, snow removal, and lawn care are included in the HOA.Schedule your showing today... You will want to see this home in person!

