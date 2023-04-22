Remington Homes presents the Denver floorplan, a 2,144-square-foot, two-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second level. Laundry is on the second floor as well. Open main floor design, with kitchen center island, corner walk-in pantry, quartz countertops, and subway tile backsplash. Luxury vinyl planking throughout the main floor. White trim and interior doors. Hardie board siding on the exterior with a stone beltline. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Builder will finish the basement upon the buyer's request.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $426,970
