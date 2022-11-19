 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $426,600

New construction by Aspen Home Builders. 1512 sq ft ranch with an additional 921 sq ft in the basement (family room, 4th bedroom and full bath) finished through drywall. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level as well as the laundry room. 3 stall garage. Vaulted great room, kitchen and dining room. Breakfast bar with seating and walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Solid surface counter tops, white cabinetry and painted trim and interior doors. Covered patio and uncovered patio in the backyard. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Basement can be completed per buyers' request.

