4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $425,000

Located within the desirable Village Meadows neighborhood on a walk-out lot, this beautiful 4 bedroom home has 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage and 2587 sq ft. It has a highly sought after split master design, tons of closet space, wood floors and a custom modern kitchen with a huge island for all our food prep needs. The basement has a finished rec room for extra entertaining space, and there is additional space remaining to be finished if you need to add a 5th bedroom or just need additional storage.