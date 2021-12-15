Lance Zechmann, M: 402-750-3086, Lance.Zechmann@kwELITE.com, https://www.kwElite.com - You don't want to miss this beautiful 1.5 story home in northeast Lincoln. Don't want to worry about backdoor neighbors? Want plenty of space to entertain your guests? Maybe you just want a lot of extra basement space for the kids to run around. Either way, this home is for you! With over 4,000 sq/ft of living space you'll be hard pressed to run out of space anytime soon in this home. The large number of windows on the main floor allow for sunlight to be coming into the home at all hours of the day and make the already large space feel even bigger. Schedule your showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $425,000
