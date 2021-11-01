Welcome to 6806 Chandon Dr.! Schedule your showing today to see this walkout ranch that BACKS TO COMMONS AREA. Home has 4 beds 3 baths with additional 2 offices and over 3,200 sq. ft of finish. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout main floor living, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has granite counters, pantry with pullouts, soft close drawers and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom has recessed ceiling, double vanity, tiled shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Basement is finished with wet bar, family room, 4th bedroom 2 additional office areas. Basement also includes bonus rec room or theatre room which could be used as another bedroom. House comes with Geo Thermal heating & cooling. Backyard has large composite deck that is partially covered and super cool spiral staircase. Call today before its gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Scott Frost said “magic speeches” weren’t going to save his reeling team this year and turned the postgame message over to his captains.
- Updated
The Nebraska athletic director offered a frank assessment of the officiating in the Huskers' narrow loss to Michigan earlier this month.
- Updated
Matt Millen says Scott Frost is "one of those guys you hold onto. He'll turn the corner. That'll happen." But get those chairs ready for the next town hall session.
- Updated
The investment is believed to be the largest ever in a Lincoln-based company other than Hudl.
20-year-old Lincoln man to judge: 'I understand that I killed my best friend. I think about him every single day'
- Updated
"This was undoubtedly a completely, reckless act, and it's truly tragic when good people do bad things," the judge said. "But there was a young man who lost his life here because of your recklessness."
- Updated
Cases in Lancaster County have dropped, but local officials have expressed concern at the number of COVID-19 patients that continue to fill up Lincoln's hospital beds.
- Updated
You don't have to be Kirk Herbstreit to understand that continually missing out on bowls tends to stymie a program's progress.
- Updated
If convicted, Anna Idigima and George Weaver Jr. would face 10 years to life in prison. Last month, officials announced their arrests and the theft of more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Another year of high school softball is in the books. And, as usual, there was no shortage of talent around the city, area and state.