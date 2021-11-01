4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,900

Welcome to 6806 Chandon Dr.! Schedule your showing today to see this walkout ranch that BACKS TO COMMONS AREA. Home has 4 beds 3 baths with additional 2 offices and over 3,200 sq. ft of finish. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings throughout main floor living, kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has granite counters, pantry with pullouts, soft close drawers and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom has recessed ceiling, double vanity, tiled shower, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Basement is finished with wet bar, family room, 4th bedroom 2 additional office areas. Basement also includes bonus rec room or theatre room which could be used as another bedroom. House comes with Geo Thermal heating & cooling. Backyard has large composite deck that is partially covered and super cool spiral staircase. Call today before its gone!