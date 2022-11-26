4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,530

Don't miss out on this opportunity to build with Buhr Homes in Southwest Village Heights! Multiple build plans & options available. This plan offers 3 bedrooms on the main level with a private primary bedroom with dual vanity bath. Open layout with spacious kitchen which opens to the great room with triple window & hardwood floors. A full bath, two bedrooms & laundry can also be found on the main level. You'll notice the 9 ft ceilings in the basement Rec Room. Basement features a fourth bedroom, rec/family room, exercise room and full bath (wet bar option available). The 3 stall attached garage is deep enough for a full sized pick-up truck. Option to extend and cover the back patio. Schedule an appointment today to discuss building with Buhr Homes!