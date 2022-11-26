Don't miss out on this opportunity to build with Buhr Homes in Southwest Village Heights! Multiple build plans & options available. This plan offers 3 bedrooms on the main level with a private primary bedroom with dual vanity bath. Open layout with spacious kitchen which opens to the great room with triple window & hardwood floors. A full bath, two bedrooms & laundry can also be found on the main level. You'll notice the 9 ft ceilings in the basement Rec Room. Basement features a fourth bedroom, rec/family room, exercise room and full bath (wet bar option available). The 3 stall attached garage is deep enough for a full sized pick-up truck. Option to extend and cover the back patio. Schedule an appointment today to discuss building with Buhr Homes!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $424,530
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the hunters was flown to Lincoln because of his serious injuries.
One person was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 33rd Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Ryan Kizzier was a husband and father of two young boys.
The Peed family plans to open Aragon, which will feature their Certified Piedmontese beef, next summer. The Peeds also plan to locate their NIL initiative on the building's fourth floor.
The identity of the Huskers' new coach hasn’t leaked yet. Not even the players know, according to Colton Feist.
Another motorcyclist died in a similar crash on Rosa Parks Way in June 2014.
Almost on cue, the Nebraska coaching search hit another chaotic day – this time just before Thanksgiving, as smoke swirls around the potential of Matt Rhule taking the Husker job.
The goat had eluded Lincoln's Animal Control officers since early November.
The man grabbed the woman after she walked into the Haymarket parking garage, pushing her against her car before she started to scream, police said.
Knuckles, who arrived to the Devaney Sports Center on crutches Friday, is Nebraska’s top defensive specialist and recently announced she wasn't returning next season.