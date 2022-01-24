4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $420,000

Wonderful 4 bedroom ranch home with 3 bath areas. Built in 2020. You will love the spacious open floor plan. Beautiful eat-in kitchen is complete with 9 foot ceilings, 8 foot granite island, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Door from dining area leads to a tastefully designed covered patio. When you enter the amazing living room your eyes will go right to the gorgeous fireplace and then to the soaring cathedral ceiling. Large master bedroom suite features walk in closet, double sink vanity and gorgeous tiled shower. The main bath has the same tastefully designed bath with tile work. The basement doubles your living space with a huge family room, wet bar area and dining area. Two more spacious bedrooms with walk in closets and full bath. Three car attached garage. Privacy fence. Better than new because you don't have to wait.