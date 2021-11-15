4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $420,000

This stunning ranch style home in Waterford Estates is a must see! Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, a supersized 5-stall garage, a main floor laundry/mud room, granite/tile/hardwood finishes, a gas fireplace, coffered & cathedral ceilings, a covered patio, and much more! The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet, a double sink vanity, and a walk-in tile shower. The open concept kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island, and a pantry. The basement has a large rec room, 2 legal bedrooms with walk-in closets, a bathroom with a granite vanity, and plenty of space for storage. The large oversized tandem garage is insulated, drywalled, painted, and has an epoxy floor. Call to schedule your appointment today!