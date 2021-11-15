This stunning ranch style home in Waterford Estates is a must see! Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, a supersized 5-stall garage, a main floor laundry/mud room, granite/tile/hardwood finishes, a gas fireplace, coffered & cathedral ceilings, a covered patio, and much more! The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet, a double sink vanity, and a walk-in tile shower. The open concept kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island, and a pantry. The basement has a large rec room, 2 legal bedrooms with walk-in closets, a bathroom with a granite vanity, and plenty of space for storage. The large oversized tandem garage is insulated, drywalled, painted, and has an epoxy floor. Call to schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
- Updated
Here are six possibilities for Nebraska's offensive coordinator role that fit specific prerequisites, such as play-calling experience.
- Updated
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts likes the idea of Scott Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game. Maybe a new way will help NU in close games.
- Updated
Internet Nebraska had an email outage over the weekend that angered customers. The company also says it will no longer provide DSL internet service.
- Updated
"The phone calls include Ms. Idigima and Mr. Weaver discussing the case, witnesses and video evidence of their pending charges," according to the petition for action on conditions of pretrial release.
- Updated
Scott Frost in 2017 was regarded as a young gun with a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller. Monday, he basically fired himself as play-caller. His story at Nebraska is simply remarkable.
- Updated
Joel Sartore will appear as himself on Tuesday’s episode -- a role he landed because the show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, is a fan of Sartore’s Photo Ark project.
A 'tough 72' hours for Husker football: Coaches fired, players 'hurting', Frost looking for path forward
- Updated
Frost on restructuring contract, firing coaches: "It’s an easy decision to me to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
- Updated
My, how times have changed at NU. Frank Solich's revamped staff was 10-3 in 2003, yet was shown the door. Now, Scott Frost faces his own trying task.
- Updated
Wednesday was reminiscent of the fall day in 2002 when former Nebraska coach Frank Solich announced major changes on his staff.