No need to look any further, because this is absolutely the best value packed Townhomes in all of Lincoln! Gently lived in, that offers an early zero entry, passive free radon mitigation system, barrier free, 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with over 2500 finished sq. ft. It's easy living at its best. *Presenting engineered wood floors *Granite counter tops & huge center island *Custom designed cherry/mahogany cabinetry *Tile backsplash *Painted trim & casing *9 ft ceilings, including in the basement *Mounted Linear glass fireplace with custom stained mantle *Coffered ceiling in primary bedroom along with dual vanities & custom tile walk-in shower. 15x12 Partially covered deck plus poured patio. So come & check out this townhome for yourself and take advantage of this South Lincoln delight!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $419,900
