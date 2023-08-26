Welcome home to 8810 S. 38th Street! This gorgeous, practically new, 4 bedroom, 3 bath townhome is waiting for you! You will fall in love with the huge, open floor plan with vaulted ceiling over the family room and a beautiful kitchen with granite and soft close drawers. Also features stainless steel appliances and eat up bar! On the main floor, you will also find a master suite with double vanity and walk-in closet, as well as a second bedroom and bathroom, private laundry room, drop zone and a large deck of the dining room! Downstairs is a large rec room, 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and tons of storage! The basement walks out to a lovely patio area in a beautifully landscaped yard with privacy fence! Call today for your private showing! AMA