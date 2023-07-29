This modern townhome has the benefits of new construction coupled with a mature neighborhood, located close to downtown, East Campus and an array of shopping, dining, entertainment options. The "Grayson" provides an open floor plan with lots of great amenities. The kitchen has quartz countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is lots of natural light throughout the main level. Primary bedroom boasts walk-in tile shower & closet with a second bedroom & bath on the main. Lower level has two additional bedrooms & full bath, as well as a large family room and storage space. Other features include a generous laundry & drop zone area and HUGE walk-in closets. Exterior features include a covered deck and underground sprinklers. Best part of all, HOA handles all lawn care, refuse, and snow removal when it flies. Schedule your showing today
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $417,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
College football magazines agree that Matt Rhule was a strong hire, but they each point to the same reason why they pin the Huskers for below …
A Lincoln man went to prison Wednesday for recording a video of consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl, which qualified as child pornography.
Amie Just thinks Matt Rhule will be a hit with the national media and his coaching peers in Indy. Plus, more on that purple elephant in the room.
With about 30 minutes left in the flight, the pilot announced that they were unable to land the plane in Grand Island.
Red Way will have its final flights to Austin, Texas, on Aug. 5 and to Atlanta and Minneapolis on Aug. 7.