This modern townhome has the benefits of new construction coupled with a mature neighborhood, located close to downtown, East Campus and an array of shopping, dining, entertainment options. The "Grayson" provides an open floor plan with lots of great amenities. The kitchen has quartz countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is lots of natural light throughout the main level. Primary bedroom boasts walk-in tile shower & closet with a second bedroom & bath on the main. Lower level has two additional bedrooms & full bath, as well as a large family room and storage space. Other features include a generous laundry & drop zone area and HUGE walk-in closets. Exterior features include a covered deck and underground sprinklers. Best part of all, HOA handles all lawn care, refuse, and snow removal when it flies. Schedule your showing today