WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE HOME! Bright and open walkout ranch in a great neighborhood right down the street from the new Standing Bear High School! 4 bed/3 bath/3 car garage, amolst 1600 sq ft plus finished walkout basement (also 1600 sq ft), less than 10 years old, new carpet and paint throughout. Accessibility features include garage ramp, stair lift, accessible bathroom with roll-in shower, and massive bedroom with giant walk-in closet. Granite countertops, open concept floor plan, gas fireplace, basement wet bar, Hunter Douglas custom blinds throughout, generous storage space with finished drywall, and fully insulated garage. Owner has cared for this home over the years. Make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $414,900
