4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $410,000

Location, size, updates, this home has it all! Located in the popular Stone Ridge Estates subdivision, this incredibly well-maintained and updated home is ready for the next owner to move right in. The vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and fireplace make the home feel spacious yet cozy. The primary bedroom has an en-suite with jacuzzi tub, dual vanity & a large walk-in closet. In the basement, you will find a large family room, a large bedroom and bathroom along with a huge storage room. Get ready for some nice spring weather by enjoying a cup of coffee on the front porch or a chilled margarita on the new composite deck with a beautiful pergola. You will also be able to enjoy the new professional landscaping including many Flagstone pavers and plants. A/C, roof, siding, appliances, washer/dryer, deck - all under 2 years old. Schedule your showing today. You won't want to miss out on this one!

