4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $410,000

This stunning ranch style home in Waterford Estates is a must see! Features include 4 bedrooms, 3 bath areas, a supersized 5-stall garage, a main floor laundry/mud room, granite/tile/hardwood finishes, a gas fireplace, coffered & cathedral ceilings, a covered patio, and much more! The master suite contains a spacious walk-in closet, a double sink vanity, and a walk-in tile shower. The open concept kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island, and a pantry. The basement has a large rec room, 2 legal bedrooms with walk-in closets, a bathroom with a granite vanity, and plenty of space for storage. The large oversized tandem garage is insulated, drywalled, painted, and has an epoxy floor. Contact Listing Agent David Kim for showings or information. (402) 440-6355