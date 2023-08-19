Welcome to 8101 Patrick Avenue! This stunning townhome in the Woodlands feels like new! From the beautiful LVP flooring in the living room and kitchen to the brand new carpet and paint throughout this home has a fresh, clean look! The dark cabinetry paired with the granite countertops and slick stainless steel appliances give modern vibes. The living room opens up with a vaulted ceiling and stone fireplace with large windows for ample lighting. The primary bedroom has a gorgeous private bathroom with double sink vanity and shower/tub. You'll find two bedrooms on the main level as well as the laundry located in the drop zone area entrance from the garage. The basement has a large open entertainment room, two more bedrooms and full guest bath. This home sits on nice corner lot with a wide two stall garage and has a spacious, fully fenced backyard!! Get your showing on the books to check out this home soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $409,900
