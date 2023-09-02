Offering $5,000 closing cost credit to buyer! This stunning townhome sits on a large corner lot in south Lincoln. New carpet and paint throughout give this home a fresh, clean look! Walk in to a vaulted ceiling and gorgeous stone fireplace with tall windows providing great natural lighting. The dark cabinetry in the kitchen paired with the granite countertops and slick stainless steel appliances give modern vibes. The primary bedroom has a gorgeous private bathroom with double sink vanity and shower/bathtub. You'll find two bedrooms on the main level as well as the laundry located in the drop zone area entrance from the garage. The basement has a large open entertainment room, two more bedrooms and full guest bath. The fully fenced backyard gives you privacy and a large open canvas to make it your own!! Get your showing on the books to check out this home soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $409,900
