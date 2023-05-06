Wow! Spacious home, great location, like new with an open floor plan. This ranch style home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, finished basement and huge recreation room. Ample space for parking with 3 stall car garage; extended deep to accommodate a 4th car parking. Corner Lot, and yard with sprinklers and sod. Conveniently located and easy access to schools, dining and shopping outlets, as well as health and fitness facilities. Call and make an appointment today for much more...