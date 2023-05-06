Wow! Spacious home, great location, like new with an open floor plan. This ranch style home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, finished basement and huge recreation room. Ample space for parking with 3 stall car garage; extended deep to accommodate a 4th car parking. Corner Lot, and yard with sprinklers and sod. Conveniently located and easy access to schools, dining and shopping outlets, as well as health and fitness facilities. Call and make an appointment today for much more...
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $405,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird beats former state Sen. Suzanne Geist in contentious race.
The diocese said it was backing out because of a policy change that requires nonprofits to affirm they do not discriminate based on sexual ori…
Nebraska is known for going after speed on the recruiting trail — and "Speedy" Nettles fits the bill. Plus, which Nebraska coaches visited Dyl…
One of Nebraska's most high-profile Democrats has left the party."The parties are not the future," Sen. Megan Hunt said.
Sen. Merv Riepe says he stands firm on his deciding vote that blocked a bill to sharply limit abortion rights in Nebraska.