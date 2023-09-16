Beautiful open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling, Large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, crown molding, full tile backsplash, and LVP flooring. Primary has large, detailed, walk-in closet with primary bath. Laundry room is just down the hall from the bedrooms. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, family room, and full bathroom. NOW for all you garage people this 3 +++ stall garage is 876 sqft of garage space. Park a boat or have a workshop (23 x 10) with a window. Not your every day split. This is a must see from design to room sizes.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $403,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders had some pointed jabs at Matt Rhule. He cited a pregame moment and offseason comments in saying "all respect was gone."
The Huskers went out west and defeated Stanford for the first time since 2008, snapping the Cardinal's five-match streak in the series.
Nebraska played 10 defensive linemen on Saturday, including several freshmen. This week's "Cover Five" also includes thoughts on a surprise co…