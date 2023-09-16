Beautiful open floor plan. Vaulted ceiling, Large kitchen island, walk-in pantry, granite counter tops, crown molding, full tile backsplash, and LVP flooring. Primary has large, detailed, walk-in closet with primary bath. Laundry room is just down the hall from the bedrooms. The lower level has a 4th bedroom, family room, and full bathroom. NOW for all you garage people this 3 +++ stall garage is 876 sqft of garage space. Park a boat or have a workshop (23 x 10) with a window. Not your every day split. This is a must see from design to room sizes.