Builder Incentive of up to $8,000 to use towards closing costs, interest rate buy-down or upgrades! Must be under contract by 12/31/2022 and close by 1/31/2023! Welcome to 5834 S. 93rd St in Garden View! This move-in ready, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath new construction townhome has over 2,700 sq. ft of finish. You’ll love the open plan layout and sleek finishes. The large kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The spacious primary suite features a large, walk-in closet and primary bath with easy access to the laundry area. A large living area and 2nd bedroom/office finish off the main floor. The lower-level features a huge rec room, 2 large bedrooms, a full bath and storage. Additional features include 9 ft. ceilings, sod, sprinklers, high efficiency electric heat pump, patio, 2-stall attached garage and HOA to take care of lawn, snow removal and trash. Easy to show – schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $400,000
