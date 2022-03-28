4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $399,900

Welcome to 2835 N 79th St. This one-of-a-kind four-bed four-bath home backing to a large pond and right near Mahoney Golf Course is one that you will not want to miss. Walk in the front door to a large living room with plenty of light coming through the many windows. The spacious primary bedroom is on the main floor and offers a large walk-in closet and bathroom with dual vanity, tiled shower and separate tub. Three more beds on the second floor. Enjoy sitting on the huge back deck with perfect views of the pond. Downstairs is an entertainers dream with a large family room and kitchenette. A 13x12 main floor office is the perfect place to work from home.