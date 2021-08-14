4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,000

Gorgeous modern farmhouse in The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Built in 2018, this home is full of charm and character. Enjoy the main floor primary suite tucked away in it's own wing featuring a walk-in tile shower and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor has a full bathroom just across the hallway, it's almost like having 2 primary suites on the main floor. Spacious mudroom with bench and drop zone right off the 3 car garage. You'll find a beautiful kitchen with GE appliances and a large pantry for additional storage and cupboard space. Vaulted ceiling with wood beam and oversized pendant lights. Downstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, large family room, mechanical room and a bonus unfinished 5th bedroom. If you've been dreaming of having a newer construction home that's turn-key...this is it!