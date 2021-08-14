 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $398,000

Gorgeous modern farmhouse in The Woodlands at Yankee Hill. Built in 2018, this home is full of charm and character. Enjoy the main floor primary suite tucked away in it's own wing featuring a walk-in tile shower and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom on the main floor has a full bathroom just across the hallway, it's almost like having 2 primary suites on the main floor. Spacious mudroom with bench and drop zone right off the 3 car garage. You'll find a beautiful kitchen with GE appliances and a large pantry for additional storage and cupboard space. Vaulted ceiling with wood beam and oversized pendant lights. Downstairs you'll find 2 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom, large family room, mechanical room and a bonus unfinished 5th bedroom. If you've been dreaming of having a newer construction home that's turn-key...this is it!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News