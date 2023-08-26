Like new construction ranch in desirable Prairie Village! This 4 BR, 3 BA home was completed in September of 2022 and features 2,410 total square feet (1,962 finished). Builder upgrades include quartz counters, full tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring throughout the main level, onyx bathroom counters, first floor laundry, and finished basement! The inviting open-concept main level features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, including the primary suite with a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bathroom. The finished basement features a large rec room, spacious bedroom, full bathroom, and a nice storage room. 2 Stall attached garage, underground sprinklers. Backs to land owned by Lincoln Public Schools. Call for your showing today!