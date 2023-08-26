Like new construction ranch in desirable Prairie Village! This 4 BR, 3 BA home was completed in September of 2022 and features 2,410 total square feet (1,962 finished). Builder upgrades include quartz counters, full tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring throughout the main level, onyx bathroom counters, first floor laundry, and finished basement! The inviting open-concept main level features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, including the primary suite with a large walk-in closet and 3/4 bathroom. The finished basement features a large rec room, spacious bedroom, full bathroom, and a nice storage room. 2 Stall attached garage, underground sprinklers. Backs to land owned by Lincoln Public Schools. Call for your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $395,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two longtime and well-known gardeners, who for many years created the designs for the Sunken Gardens, retired suddenly this spring, at least a…
City officials declined a request by the state to build a prison on city land then heard nothing until shortly before announcement of the new …
Kurt and Susan Batenhorst spend much of fall watching their daughters play college volleyball. This weekend, two of them will be in the same p…
The company made the announcement Tuesday at its data center in Papillion, saying it will expand into Lincoln as part of a $1.2 billion invest…
FedEx driver Matt Govier killed a rattlesnake he found on the front porch of a home he delivered to in Sumner.