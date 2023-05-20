This house is a must see and a great opportunity not to miss..Especially if looking for 'like new' home without the new home price tag...A very nice; clean house just under $399,000... 2925 W Kyle Ln is located in growing SW Lincoln. House is an open concept that includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, with a beautiful living room and cozy layout. Fully finished basement and spacious family room. Garage is large with 3 car-stall and extra space to accommodate your biggest car or truck. Use extra deep side of garage for storage shelves and tools or whatever ideas come handy for it. House is on an open corner lot and lawn equipped with underground sprinklers. House is conveniently located with easy access to schools, dining and shopping outlets, as well as health and fitness facilities. Make it your dream home today!! Call and make an appointment for much more...