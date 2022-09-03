4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $395,000

Very clean and well-cared for 2 story home in new North West Lincoln area. Master bath with beautiful tiles and lot of space. 4 bedroom and 3 bath, fully finished basement with 5th bedroom window ready and rough-in for 4th bathroom. Over-sized 3 car garage, huge walk-in pantry. Kitchen with granite counter tops and much more. Home features 2 AC/Furnace, one at each level keeping in mind energy efficiency and use both in winter and summer months. Heating and Air pre-inspected. Home has fully installed water softener and filtration system. Back yard has large patio with nicely poured concrete to provide space for social gathering for family and friends. Call for a showing of this nicely finished home.