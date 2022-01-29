Welcome to 5834 S 93rd Street, and welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. Garden View at Vintage Heights is Lincoln's newest full service HOA sub division located on the Southeast corner of Old Cheney Rd and S. 93rd Street. Our 4 bedroom 3 bath area townhome features a popular open concept floor plan with 9 ft ceilings upstairs and down. Full stainless appliance package, upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. High efficiency electric heat pump, 2 stall attached garage all finished, tastefully thought out color schemes, and options to choose some of your own finishes. The exterior of our townhomes are 100% maintenance free. Gerkin vinyl windows, Therma Tru exterior door systems, full sod and sprinkler package included. We have flat lots, day light lots, and walk out lots available. Full service HOA includes lawn service, snow removal, trash service, and access to our community gardens, walking paths, open field, and pickle ball courts. Please call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
If Trev Alberts hadn't taken Nebraska's AD job, John Cook says, he would've taken it because Husker athletics "were on the edge of the cliff."
When officers arrived to the house, they heard a woman screaming inside, and later found the 32-year-old with multiple stab wounds. In the basement, they found a 37-year-old man hanging.
It's easy to understand why Casey Thompson's new teammates at Nebraska will pay close attention to his work during winter conditioning. His father thinks they'll respect what they see.
Antwan Wilson, a Lincoln native who previously led urban school districts in Oakland and Washington, D.C., and Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson are among the candidates to make the shortlist.
Lawyers representing LPS and the former social studies teacher presented arguments during a nearly two-hour special meeting before the board.
A contingent of Nebraska coaches visited one of the last remaining high school 2022 targets for the Huskers on Tuesday.
The five juveniles were heading south on 210th Road between Bluff and McKelvie roads at around 2:45 pm. Saturday when their Dodge Ram lost control on a gravel road, according to authorities.
Statute of limitations passed, attorneys tell the story of Pioneer Pete's negotiated return in Lincoln
Seven years later — the statute of limitations passed for the crime — two Lincoln attorneys are telling the story of the negotiated return of the iconic chicken and how he came to be lying behind Lee's Chicken four days later.
Here's what the Journal Star learned about the Dragons' vacated title in four parts: the transfer, the complaint, the ruling and the aftermath.
Roberta Wimmer entered 148th Street's intersection with U.S. 34, and State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said preliminary findings indicated the other driver's brakes failed and he was unable to stop.