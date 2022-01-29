4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900

Welcome to 5834 S 93rd Street, and welcome to Garden View at Vintage Heights. Garden View at Vintage Heights is Lincoln's newest full service HOA sub division located on the Southeast corner of Old Cheney Rd and S. 93rd Street. Our 4 bedroom 3 bath area townhome features a popular open concept floor plan with 9 ft ceilings upstairs and down. Full stainless appliance package, upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. High efficiency electric heat pump, 2 stall attached garage all finished, tastefully thought out color schemes, and options to choose some of your own finishes. The exterior of our townhomes are 100% maintenance free. Gerkin vinyl windows, Therma Tru exterior door systems, full sod and sprinkler package included. We have flat lots, day light lots, and walk out lots available. Full service HOA includes lawn service, snow removal, trash service, and access to our community gardens, walking paths, open field, and pickle ball courts. Please call today!