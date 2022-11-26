4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900

Contract Pending Modern, new construction in the heart of the city! Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, (3 up and one down), 4 bathroom, 3 car garage with over 2300 square feet of finished space. Granite counters, tile, double sinks and private drive. Garages and Basements are fully finished. Easy access to the bike trails. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.