 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900

Contract Pending Modern, new construction in the heart of the city! Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, (3 up and one down), 4 bathroom, 3 car garage with over 2300 square feet of finished space. Granite counters, tile, double sinks and private drive. Garages and Basements are fully finished. Easy access to the bike trails. Convenient HOA takes care of snow, yard care, and refuse.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News