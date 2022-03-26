4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $394,900

Welcome to 7824 Nicole Lane in the ever popular Woodlands at Yankee Hill Subdivision. This newly constructed home courtesy of Nelson Custom Homes & Design features over 2,300 square feet of finished living space. Exterior of the home is 100% maintenance free. Natural thin cut stone, maintenance free vinyl siding with aluminum Soffit & Fascia. Insulated garage doors with ultra silent garage door openers that you will not be able to hear from the inside of the home. The yard is fully sodded with underground sprinklers. Covered cedar deck and stairs that lead to a large concrete patio. Extra deep 3-stall garage with just under 900 square feet for additional storage. Interior of the home features 4 large bedrooms, 3 bath areas, large kitchen with granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, tall ceilings, and wonderful colors, making this new construction home one of the best values in town. Please call today to schedule your appointment.