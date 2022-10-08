 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,900

Lovely two story home blocks from WYSONG elementary. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and an oversized 3 stall garage. Spacious living room opens to the kitchen and dining rooms. The powder room; pantry, large storage/coat closet and cubby space to complete the main level. Walking up the stairs to an ENORMOUS primary bedroom, nice size primary closet and bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms with two having their own WALK-IN closets; Full bathroom and nice size linen closet completes the upstairs. The basement is set up as a recreational room with 3/4 bathroom.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News