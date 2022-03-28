4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,500

Wonderful 2 story home on stunning creekside lot in popular South Lincoln neighborhood. Recent updates include roof, gutter & downspouts and siding in 2021, Anderson Windows in 2018. The main floor features beautiful Japanese Walnut hardwood floors and lovely & spacious kitchen with granite counters & backsplash, center island and stainless steel appliances. Main level powder bath has been remodeled as well. Upstairs you’ll find the primary suite plus 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. The walkout basement includes plenty of entertainment or activity space as well as the 4th bedroom, ¾ bath and ample storage. The backyard is a beautiful setting that features a bridge that leads over the creek to a playhouse/she shed/small man cave that backs to a lovely wooded area.