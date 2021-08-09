4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,250

Fantastic 4+1 bedroom, 4 bathroom Cripple Creek home featuring the perfect backyard for entertaining with its mature landscaping and tiered deck on over 1/4 acre lot. The interior features two kitchens, two laundry areas, option for basement apartment or mother-in-law suite; hardwood floors on main level, wood burning fireplace, separate living and family room areas, formal dining. The main kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, Roof and Siding new in 2016. The location is stellar as it is close to shopping, entertainment, trails, parks, schools, and easy access to Highway 2!