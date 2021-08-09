 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,250

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,250

4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,250

Fantastic 4+1 bedroom, 4 bathroom Cripple Creek home featuring the perfect backyard for entertaining with its mature landscaping and tiered deck on over 1/4 acre lot. The interior features two kitchens, two laundry areas, option for basement apartment or mother-in-law suite; hardwood floors on main level, wood burning fireplace, separate living and family room areas, formal dining. The main kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, Roof and Siding new in 2016. The location is stellar as it is close to shopping, entertainment, trails, parks, schools, and easy access to Highway 2!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News