EXCEPTIONALLY clean and well-cared for. A must see and a house not to miss. If you’re looking for a 'like new' home without the price tag this may be the right fit. Located in the growing SW Lincoln area. This house is designed with an open concept that includes: * 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. * A beautiful cozy living room with a nice layout. * Fully finished basement and spacious family room. * A large garage with a 3 car-stall and extra space to accommodate bigger vehicles. * Extra space in the garage for storage shelves, tools or other. This beautiful home is located on a corner lot and lawn is equipped with underground sprinklers. It is conveniently located with easy access to schools, dining and shopping outlets, as well as health/fitness facilities. Make it yours today! Call to schedule a showing.