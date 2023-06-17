EXCEPTIONALLY clean and well-cared for. A must see and a house not to miss. If you’re looking for a 'like new' home without the price tag this may be the right fit. Located in the growing SW Lincoln area. This house is designed with an open concept that includes: * 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. * A beautiful cozy living room with a nice layout. * Fully finished basement and spacious family room. * A large garage with a 3 car-stall and extra space to accommodate bigger vehicles. * Extra space in the garage for storage shelves, tools or other. This beautiful home is located on a corner lot and lawn is equipped with underground sprinklers. It is conveniently located with easy access to schools, dining and shopping outlets, as well as health/fitness facilities. Make it yours today! Call to schedule a showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just under four years after she bought Lincoln's historic bed and breakfast, Janel Faraci is passing on the keys to the Rogers House.
Marckiues Tinsley, a transient, pleaded no contest to attempted sex trafficking and felony child abuse as part of a plea agreement.
Oklahoma junior-to-be and Papillion-La Vista graduate Jordyn Bahl has entered the transfer portal, hinting at a return to her home state.
Police suspect the Kia's driver — a 35-year-old Lincoln man — was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, authorities said.
A dozen businesses were honored Thursday before the Lincoln Saltdogs game for being among the Best Places to Work in Lincoln.