4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $385,000

This home includes more than 2,700 finished square feet, 3 garage spaces, 3 main floor bedrooms, and 1 basement bedroom. It also includes 2 main floor restrooms and 1 basement restroom. This home includes more than $66,500 in updates since 2015.General home highlights include, 2019 finished basement, Giallo Ornamental Granite Kitchen Countertops, main level wood flooring, concrete inspired porcelain tile throughout basement, stainless steel appliances, Rainbird underground sprinkler system, Arlo and Honeywell Lynx Touch Security Systems, and Arlo Audio Doorbell system. Call today for your showing!!

