4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $385,000

Chad Blythe, M: 402-578-9822, chad.blythe@blythe-team.com, www.buyingomaha.com - This Ranch home is immaculate with many nice finishing touches. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a large laundry room with extra cabinets. Main floor living areas are wide open with tall vaulted ceilings, engineered wood floors and great flow from living room to kitchen. The Kitchen has beautifully updated cabinets, subway tile backsplash, accent shelving, pantry & nice stainless steel appliances. Primary bedroom is good size with accent shiplap wall, large walk-in closet, Full bathroom with dual sinks. The basement is fully finished with huge family room, rec room with LVP Flooring & French Doors, big 4th bedroom, Full bathroom, and newer bar with ample counter space many cabinets for additional storage. Basement also has large storage space with built-in shelving. Back yard is fully fenced and great for entertaining. The home has maintenance free vinyl siding & windows.

