4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $385,000

Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton says the Huskers have moved the ball on the ground all spring, which indicates new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola's teachings are taking hold. As for the defense, well, it seems a concern.
Football, perhaps not surprisingly, is the family business for the Whipples.
For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband would stop in to talk at a whisper. She couldn’t sit up or the pain would start, like a baseball bat hitting her head.
The girl told police she began communicating with the man on social media as early as September 2021. By December, the unidentified man was trafficking her across the country, according to police.
Taylor McCabe spent four years showing Nebraska why she is among the greatest shooters in state history.
The two people killed, who have not been identified by law enforcement, were heading west on the interstate when the driver lost control of the semi and overturned at around 3:15 a.m., the Seward County Sheriff's office said.
Kalvin Eichelberger is accused of supplying the cocaine the men overdosed on, which authorities suspect was laced with fentanyl, according to the affidavit for the Wisconsin man's arrest.
Despite no senior class, Lincoln Northwest ‘sitting pretty good’ with plans to field a varsity football team
News of no seniors cast doubt on whether or not the Falcons would play a varsity football season. But, their coach remains confident they will.
NU backs out of 12-year, $215 million media rights deal with JMI after late breakdown in negotiations
In a statement, JMI president Erik Judson affirmed that it was Nebraska's side that decided to break off the negotiations.
There's plenty to unpack from a recent conversation with the Nebraska coach, including a factor that could shape the season's arc.