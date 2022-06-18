Beautiful split by Heller Homes is a surprisingly spacious plan: 2,300 finished sq. ft. Solid 2x6 wall construction, with expansive cathedral ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Kitchen features staggered cabinets with crown molding, 4x4 pantry and custom countertops with tile backsplash. Large primary suite has 2-sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious finished daylight basement has a family room, bedroom and bathroom. There is an extra storage in large insulated, drywalled and painted 3-stall garage that is up to 28' deep. Laundry is conveniently located next to bedrooms on main level. Stone and vinyl front w/covered porch gives this house great street appeal. The house is located in The Woodlands of Yankee Hill. Call for stage of construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $384,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln Police say the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 84th Street at about 9:45 p.m. when they struck an SUV that was heading southbound and turning east onto Augusta Drive.
Bidding on the 17 cars topped $900,000 Tuesday — two days before the auction is scheduled to end.
Four minutes after warning residents to stay away from the area near 15th and U streets, the school's police department announced the person was arrested.
USA Today filed a lawsuit against UNL for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.
The airport needs to reconstruct its nearly 13,000-foot main runway, but the Federal Aviation Administration will likely only be willing to pay for something shorter.
Keith Doering had been riding his 2015 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle north on 84th Street around 9:50 p.m. Saturday when a southbound Jeep turned left onto Augusta Drive, crossing into Doering's path, the police said in a news release.
The winner among the final contestants earns $25,000 plus the cover spot with the international men’s magazine, which has a monthly circulation worldwide of 9 million. Voting started Monday.
When the 42-year-old was fired, he became irate, according to courts records, throwing needles at his boss's face.
The board of directors for the Nebraska Association of School Boards voted unanimously to cut ties with a national organization that spurred controversy last year.
There were no immediate reports of damage caused by a tornado, but law enforcement indicated some debris evident along I-80 near the Pleasant Dale exit and campers overturned near Greenwood.