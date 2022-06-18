4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $384,950

Beautiful split by Heller Homes is a surprisingly spacious plan: 2,300 finished sq. ft. Solid 2x6 wall construction, with expansive cathedral ceilings in living, dining & kitchen areas; 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. Kitchen features staggered cabinets with crown molding, 4x4 pantry and custom countertops with tile backsplash. Large primary suite has 2-sink vanity & walk-in closet. Spacious finished daylight basement has a family room, bedroom and bathroom. There is an extra storage in large insulated, drywalled and painted 3-stall garage that is up to 28' deep. Laundry is conveniently located next to bedrooms on main level. Stone and vinyl front w/covered porch gives this house great street appeal. The house is located in The Woodlands of Yankee Hill. Call for stage of construction.