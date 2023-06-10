New construction in an established neighborhood for under $400k! You will surely be impressed by all that this Patefield Construction house has to offer! Right by Olympic Heights Park you'll find this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom walkout ranch. Both the primary bedroom and laundry are on the main level for single-level living, and you'll love the modern yet comfortable finishes through the home. The main floor will have LVP flooring, and the kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the views of an established neighborhood from the deck, or relax on the patio right off of the walkout basement. This home is near the interstate and newly designed Lincoln airport, and you'll also be close to amenities offered in the Arnold Heights, Fallbrook and Highlands neighborhoods. This home is also in the brand new Lincoln Northwest High School district. Reach out for more details and to schedule your visit today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prelude, Lincoln's newest vintage clothing and sneaker store, might be considered — as its wares suggest — a throwback.
The partially finished, multimillion-dollar dwelling being built by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks was sold for $1.8 million.
The Nebraska Lottery said a winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold Tuesday at the Casey's General Store location on North 70th Street in Lincoln.
Big Boy will stop in towns across Nebraska on the way to the college baseball championships in Omaha.
The 56th Street/U.S. 77 exit, one of the original exits on Interstate 80, is seeing a development boom.