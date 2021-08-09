4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $375,000

This 2015 built, northwest Lincoln ranch home is barely ten minutes from downtown Lincoln and fewer than five minutes from Interstate 80. It features natural stone exterior accents, more than 2,700 finished square feet, an all-electric heat pump, Andersen Windows, underground sprinklers, first-floor laundry, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a three-car garage. The Open floor plan greets you with cathedral ceilings in the main room and kitchen and wood floors throughout the kitchen, dining area, and main room. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a granite countertop, a tiled backsplash, and a tiled floor in the walk-in pantry. The fully finished daylight basement features concrete-inspired floor tile and plenty of storage space. The fully fenced and landscaped backyard is your opportunity to enjoy relaxing sunsets on your deck. Call today for your showing!