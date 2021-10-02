4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $369,900

Check out this immaculate 2 story in great Southeast Lincoln location! This Village Meadows home features 4 bedrooms (HUGE master with bath & walk in closet!), 4 bath areas (all levels of home!), open kitchen with granite counter tops/tile backsplash & wood floors, kitchen island, pantry, informal dining room, mudroom off garage with large closet & locker system, large 2nd floor laundry room, finished walkout basement with wet bar, store room, whole house humidifier, patio with hot tub, deck with great views & slide, .24 acre lot with poured retaining wall & PVC privacy fence, underground sprinklers, maintenance free stone & vinyl exterior, storage shed, covered front porch & 3+ stall attached garage (8’ garage doors). Why wait for new construction!?! This one has it all! Call today!