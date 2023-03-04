See this stunning 2 story home in Charleston Heights today! Excellent location in a rapidly expanding area of Lincoln with easy access to I80 & Hwy 34. This home was built by Remington Homes in 2016 & complete with 3 stall garage, 4 beds & 4 baths. Upon arrival you are greeted by the covered porch with cedar wrapped posts & stone siding accenting the taupe vinyl. The main floor living room centers around the gas fireplace that can be enjoyed from the open concept kitchen. The kitchen has custom granite countertops, kitchen island, double basin undermount sink, & stainless steel appliances. The dining room/kitchen sit on top of beautiful oak wood plank flooring surrounded by Anderson 100 series windows & tons of natural light. The 2nd floor features a large primary bedroom with ensuite bathroom. The 2nd floor hallway is home to the laundry room & you will also find 3 bedrooms & 2 with walk in closets. The basement is fully finished with a large rec room, 4th bathroom & utility room.