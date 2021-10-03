This beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath walk out ranch sits steps from Kleofkorn Elementary in popular Vintage Heights. The main floor fills with natural light and features a generous living room and attached kitchen/dining room. Laundry is conveniently located off of the kitchen and it has a folding table and extra storage. The primary bathroom was custom designed with extra space, double sinks and separate toilet area. Two more bedrooms and a full bath finish off the upstairs. The basement has a huge family room that is perfect for entertaining. The 4th legal bedroom is actually set up to be two separate rooms after adding one wall with closets for each. Another full bath and storage room can also be found downstairs. Out back, enjoy grilling on the covered deck overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard. NEW roof, gutters and siding in 2016. New water heater 2021. Super solid home. Come take a peek!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $359,900
