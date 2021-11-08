4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $349,900

Welcome to 901 S 51st, an immaculate spacious ranch, sitting on a private oversized lot, just waiting for you to call this home. This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features near 3000 finished square feet, sits on over a quarter acre lot, has a 2 stall attached garage and is private and serene in location. This gem sits on a private street just outside the Piedmont neighborhood. This home features first floor laundry and the bathrooms have been updated and the home features 2 fireplaces, a sprinkler system and more. You will fall in love with the 3 season enclosed porch and the current owner has updated and upgraded to a large new deck which looks out to your established and spacious yard. This home is unique and features so many touches of character not found in new homes, from built in bookcases, a china cupboard built in the dining room, tons of storage and a walk in pantry.